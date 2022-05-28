ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School is pleased to announce the hiring of Brian Hoener to lead the boys' soccer program.

"Coach Hoener will continue to lead our girl’s program and we are pleased he has agreed to lead our boy’s program as well,” said Tim Harmon, Marquette Catholic Principal. “For many years Brian successfully led the Fontbonne University boys and girls programs and we are confident he can do the same for us, ” said Tim Harmon, Marquette Catholic Principal.

“I love coaching and this is an opportunity I didn’t want to pass up,” said Hoener, who has been the Marquette Catholic girls coach for four seasons and Athletic Director for two years. “Our boy’s program has a history of success. I want to build upon that and cannot wait to get started”.

The Marquette Catholic boys soccer program has won 17 IHSA Regional titles, 4 Sectional titles, 3 Super-Sectionals and been to the State Championship three times, winning two titles.

As the Marquette girl’s coach, Hoener has led them to four IHSA Regional Championships and a Sectional Championship. At Fontbonne, Hoener was selected as the SLIAC Men’s Coach of the Year in 2003, 2004, 2008 and 2013. Under Hoener’s leadership, Fontbonne men’s soccer team qualified for the SLIAC Tournament in each of his last 12 seasons at the helm. In 2021 he was named the Alton Telegraph Coach of the Year. Hoener and his wife, Julie, have four children.

Marquette Catholic is a co-educational, college prep school of 424 students in Alton, Illinois founded in 1927. Marquette’s athletic teams have won more than 130 IHSA Regional, Sectional or Super Sectional Championships, as well as appeared in 30 IHSA State Finals, having won multiple IHSA State Championships.

