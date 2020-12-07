WASHINGTON, D.C. - Director Christopher Wray has named Brian Dugan as the special agent in charge of the Norfolk Field Office in Virginia. Most recently, Mr. Dugan served as section chief of the HUMINT Operations Section in the Directorate of Intelligence at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Dugan joined the FBI as a special agent in 1998 and was first assigned to the San Diego Field Office to mostly work domestic terrorism cases. In 1999, he transferred to the San Francisco Field Office to conduct gang investigations.

In 2006, Mr. Dugan was appointed as an instructor at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, where he developed new law enforcement and human intelligence courses for the FBI. He left the Academy in 2009 to work on a violent gang squad in the Northern Virginia Resident Agency of the Washington Field Office.

Mr. Dugan was promoted to the supervisory special agent and transferred to the Chicago Field Office in 2013 to lead a squad investigating child pornography and human trafficking. While in Chicago, he established a new gang squad addressing gun and gang violence on the North Side. He was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of a counterintelligence branch at the Washington Field Office in 2017. His branch investigated—and helped successfully prosecute—several espionage subjects and ran counterproliferation operations.

In 2019, Mr. Dugan was promoted to section chief in the Directorate of Intelligence, which has authority and responsibility for all FBI intelligence functions.

Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Dugan served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant and rose to captain and served in Japan, Korea, and Russia. He earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Business Administration from Touro University of California.

