

EDWARDSVILLE - Brian Baggette will be a key component of Edwardsville High School swim team this season and has set some high goals before entering the post-season.

Baggette epitomizes what a team player is all about for the Tigers and always puts the group first.

“We have a good group of guys,” he said after the first dual win against O’Fallon. “Through the years, we have gotten so much better as a team. Christian (Rhoten) and Bob Rettle have done such a good job developing our swimmers.”

As for this season, Baggette says he has high expectations for his team and he thinks overall, it is going to be a great year for the Tigers.

Baggette was the sectional champion last year for the Tigers in the 500-yard race and he hopes to return to state again this year.

Baggette also has qualified for distance events in the YMCA National Short Course Meet.

“I want to make it back to state finals and do well,” he said after the first meet. “I have been working hard throughout the summer and fall. I think it is going to be a great year. We have a lot of depth and talent. I feel we can run again at Springfield and possibly a sectional championship again.”

With everything he has accomplished at Edwardsville, colleges scouting athletes around the area should find great potential with Baggette.

