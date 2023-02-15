Bri & Tanner's Love Story
Couples names: Bri & Tanner
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
City: Alton
Date met or started dating: May 23, 2022
What makes your relationship special? Even though we’re barely 9 months in, it feels like we’ve known each other longer. We believe we’re both each others missing piece. Not only did we find lovers in each other, but best friends as well.
Share a memory you have made together: We made matching hoodies, it may sound cheesy but we love being that way.