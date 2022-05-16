Brews & Brunch At The Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market On Saturday, May 21

ALTON - The Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market features a special activity every Saturday morning at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street in Downtown Alton, and on May 21st shoppers will enjoy a delicious new concept in the adjacent parking lot called “Brews & Brunch”.

From 8:00 a.m. until Noon, you can pick up tasty beverages and hot breakfast food items from the following vendors: The Old Bakery Beer Company will serve Tofu Quiche with Caramelized Onion and Kale (Vegan), Egg Quiche with Spinach and Mushroom (Dairy-Free), Herbarium Sparkling Lavender Lemongrass Tea, Beermosas (Citrus Wheat + Orange Juice), and the following beer selection: Citrus Wheat, Blueberry, Late Addition IPA, and Oh Yeah! B&C Concessions will serve biscuits & gravy, breakfast burritos, and strawberry shortcake. Big Boys Q will serve shrimp & grits, ham egg & cheese sandwiches, sausage, egg & cheese sandwiches, and breakfast hash. The Rivers Vedge will serve vegan biscuits & gravy, and lavender French toast with vegan sausage. Many regular market vendors will be serving a variety of breakfast pastries, and Bunkhouse Joe will serve hot and iced coffee. A second Brews & Brunch event will be held this season on Sat, October 8th.

Shoppers will also find a wide selection of locally-grown seasonal fruit and vegetables including heirloom varieties and organically grown crops, along with grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry, farm-fresh eggs, local honey, hot and iced coffee, fresh bread, and other baked goods. In addition, fresh-cut flowers, potted plants, and a large assortment of hand-crafted artwork such as pottery, stained glass, soap, candles, and woodworking items will be sold.

This year marks the 30th season of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market, organized by Alton Main Street as part of the organization’s efforts to revitalize the Downtown Alton historic district. To receive reminders for what produce is in season as well as upcoming entertainment and activities, follow Facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket.

Alton Main Street has received a LinkUP Illinois grant to improve access to healthy food. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are accepted by most vendors, and recipients can receive a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $25.00 every time they swipe. Simply visit the information booth to use your card and double your buying power for fresh fruits and vegetables.

At the Markets, any products that are handmade by the vendor or homegrown within a 50-mile radius are welcome to be sold. New vendors are welcome; registration fees are $12.00 per week, and discounted seasonal rates are also available. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor is encouraged to visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com for full details and to register.

