EDWARDSVILLE - Senior center Brett Moss is the key leader on a very talented and hard-working offensive line on the Edwardsville football team and he's looking ahead to getting the 2023 season started on Aug. 25, when the Tigers meet up with Jackson, Mo. at Tiger Stadium.

Moss, a veteran starter on the offensive line, agreed in an interview conducted on Aug. 10 at Edwardsville's preseason practice that things have been going along well for the team and is hoping for a big season for the Tigers. Moss is a Johnston Law Group Male Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

"Yeah, I think we're coming together as a team," Moss said. "We look good as a O-line, everybody's working hard and I think we're pretty good."

Moss described his job as the center as the linchpin of the line, making sure that everyone's prepared to do his job.

"As the center, I've gotta lead everybody on the O-line," Moss said, "and get everybody set, ready, make sure everybody knows their assignments, just make sure everybody knows what they're doing, working hard. I've gotta make sure they're going 100 percent on every play, just like I am."

Moss agreed that the preseason practice sessions have gone well, with the entire team working hard to get ready for the year ahead.

"I think we're figuring things out slowly," Moss said. "But the season's coming up; we're getting better every day."

Moss, as the rest of his teammates, are looking ahead to the new season and feels confident of enjoying success.

"Oh, I'm excited for the season," Moss said. "ready to get out of summer and putting our practice to work."

But before the opening game against the Indians, there's also the matter of the team's public scrimmage, which takes place on Aug. 18, where the Tiger players will show off what they've learned in practice before a big crowd. It's an annual event that Moss is looking forward to.

"Yes, I'm very excited for the scrimmage," Moss said. "It's always fun, just to go out there, finally, show people who we are, what we can do."

As with his teammates and coaches, Moss' goals and expectations for 2023 are the same across the board.

"I mean, as a team, always winning state would be the number one goal, obviously," Moss said. "Winning conference, we have a very tough conference, so. Undefeated is obviously the goal."

As usual, the Southwestern Conference is loaded with talent and teams that can pull off upset wins over favorites at any time. It's one of the best leagues in the state of Illinois and a very competitive conference every season.

"Yeah, it's unbelievable, the talent we have in our conference," Moss said. "So we've just got to make sure we're always competing."

Moss and his teammates are definitely ready to get things going come Aug. 25.

"Yes," Moss said. "Can't wait," he said with a smile.

