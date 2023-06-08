EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville has placed a large emphasis on the development of its parks and on Wednesday afternoon, the dog park on Schwarz Street was dedicated.

As the sign displays, the new recreation area is the Brent Leh Dog Park.

Dr. Brent Leh's family helped the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department dedicate the sign, placed in honor of the beloved local veterinarian who was killed in a motorcycle crash in 2018.

"It's a beautiful sign. It's striking to see his name in print," Dr. Leh's mom, Ann Leh Culp (shown in pink floral shirt) said.

"Adding this sign in his memory means the world to our family," she said.

After Dr. Leh's death, his family and friends raised funds for the turf installation at the park to honor Dr. Leh in a wonderfully compassionate and fitting way.

