Edwardsville in a previous soccer match. Brennan Weller's two goals were all the Tigers needed to top Waterloo Gibault 2-1.

EDWARDSVILLE 2, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 1: Brennan Weller’s brace (two goals) were all Edwardsville needed in winning on the road over Gibault.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tyler Frolik recorded two saves in getting the win over the Hawks.

The Tigers are now 7-3-0, while Gibault drops down to 0-6-1.

 