Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE 2, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 1: Brennan Weller’s brace (two goals) were all Edwardsville needed in winning on the road over Gibault.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tyler Frolik recorded two saves in getting the win over the Hawks.

The Tigers are now 7-3-0, while Gibault drops down to 0-6-1.