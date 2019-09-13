Brennan Weller's Two Goals Push Tigers to 2-1 Win over Waterloo Gibault
September 13, 2019 1:47 PM
EDWARDSVILLE 2, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 1: Brennan Weller’s brace (two goals) were all Edwardsville needed in winning on the road over Gibault.
Tyler Frolik recorded two saves in getting the win over the Hawks.
The Tigers are now 7-3-0, while Gibault drops down to 0-6-1.