EDWARDSVILLE 53, BELLEVILLE EAST 43: Brennan Weller led the way for Edwardsville with 24 points, while Jack Nafzinger added 12 as the Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter to get their first Southwestern Conference win of the season at Belleville East on Tuesday night.

A 9-0 run gave Edwardsville a 29-15 lead late in the first half. with the Tigers ahead 29-19 at halftime. But two Lancer runs, of 11-0 and 8-0, gave East a 37-34 edge going into the fourth quarter. Edwardsville then went on a 10-0 run to give them a 51-41 lead, all but clinching the game for the Tigers.

Bryan Stacker led East with 12 points, while Ryan Stevenson added 10.

Edwardsville is now 4-1 on the year, while the Lancers fall to 4-3.

