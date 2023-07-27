JERSEY - Brendan Schultz recently completed an outstanding athletic career at Jersey Community High School.

Brendan was a depth person on the track and field squad, the Panthers' Head Coach Harold Landon said. He is a Sparklight Internet Male Athlete of the Month for JCHS.

“He ran the 4 x 100 relay, the 4 x 200 relay and pole vaulted,” the coach said. “He got fifth in the conference in the pole vault.”

Coach Landon said at times Brendan was almost like an assistant coach, working with the pole vaulters if the pole vault coach wasn’t there.

“He helped me coach the younger kids at the meets, too,” Coach Landon said. “He also was a National Honor Society student and just a good young man.”

Brendan is also a national-level water ski participant and has brought home many medals in that sport.

Not only was Brendan a strong athlete, but he also was on the high honor during his final quarter at JCHS.

