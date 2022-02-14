Brendan and TiffanyOur Love Story:

The Couple: Brendan and Tiffany from Alton

Date Met/Started Dating: June 18, 2015

Briefly Describe First Date: We went camping for the weekend.

Date Married: September 25, 2016

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Playing Video games every night!

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Constant communication.

 