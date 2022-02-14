Brendan & Tiffany's Love Story Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Our Love Story: The Couple: Brendan and Tiffany from Alton Date Met/Started Dating: June 18, 2015 Article continues after sponsor message Briefly Describe First Date: We went camping for the weekend. Date Married: September 25, 2016 Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Playing Video games every night! Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Constant communication. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending