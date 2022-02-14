Brendan & Tiffany's Love Story
February 14, 2022
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Brendan and Tiffany from Alton
Date Met/Started Dating: June 18, 2015
Briefly Describe First Date: We went camping for the weekend.
Date Married: September 25, 2016
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Playing Video games every night!
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Constant communication.