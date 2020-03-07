FRIDAY'S RESULTS

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL FINAL AT SHELBYVILLE

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 42, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 27: A pair of dunks from Mater Dei's Caleb Zurliene at the start helped set the tone, as Zach Napovanice scored 10 points, Mitch Haake had nine points and Grant Goebel eight as the Knights advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015 with a sectional final win over Marquette at Shelbyville.

Mater Dei used the fast start to jump to an early advantage, and held a 17-8 lead at halftime. The Explorers rallied in the third, but a Napovanice three gave the Knights a 28-17 lead after three quarters, and a Haake three early in the fourth gave Mater Die a 31-17 lead that they would never relinquish in going on to the sectional title.

Brett Terry led the Explorers with eight points, while Brock Hendricks added six points and Spencer Cox had five.

The Knights improve to 29-5 and go on to Tuesday night's super-sectional at SIU-Carbondale's Banterra Center, where they'll meet Murphysboro, who won the McLeansboro Hamilton County sectional 47-37 over Nashville, in a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. Marquette ends its season at 26-7.

