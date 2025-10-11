Breese Central Edges Roxana in Close Football Clash
Shorter’s spectacular run late in the game narrowed the gap as Roxana fought to stay competitive against Breese Central.
Breese Central at Roxana Shells Football
ROXANA — Breese Central secured a 31-20 victory over Roxana on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Charlie Raich Field, thanks to critical defensive stops and consistent offensive execution.
The Cougars improved to 6-1 overall, while Roxana’s record fell to 4-3.
Breese Central opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 29-yard touchdown reception by Max Albers from quarterback Owen Kehrer. Roxana responded in the second quarter as quarterback Cohen Dugan connected with Dalton Carriker on a 68-yard touchdown pass. Drayke Stoeckel’s two-point conversion catch put Roxana ahead 8-7.
Central answered back with an 85-yard touchdown run by Logan Smith and a successful point after attempt, followed by a field goal to extend their lead to 17-8. Roxana narrowed the gap to 17-14 when Sean Maberry scored on an 8-yard run.
In the third quarter, Central’s Conlan Harr added a four-yard touchdown run, pushing the score to 24-14. The Cougars increased their advantage in the fourth quarter with a 21-yard touchdown run by Cole Davis.
Late in the game, Roxana’s Mekhi Shorter executed a 95-yard touchdown run. However, the missed extra point left the final score at 31-20 in favor of Breese Central. The Cougars’ defense made two crucial stops inside their own 5-yard line, preserving the lead.
Roxana will face rival East Alton-Wood River next week before concluding the regular season against Marquette Catholic. Breese Central is scheduled to play Columbia in its upcoming game.
