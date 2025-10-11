Breese Central at Roxana Shells Football

ROXANA — Breese Central secured a 31-20 victory over Roxana on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Charlie Raich Field, thanks to critical defensive stops and consistent offensive execution.

The Cougars improved to 6-1 overall, while Roxana’s record fell to 4-3.

Breese Central opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 29-yard touchdown reception by Max Albers from quarterback Owen Kehrer. Roxana responded in the second quarter as quarterback Cohen Dugan connected with Dalton Carriker on a 68-yard touchdown pass. Drayke Stoeckel’s two-point conversion catch put Roxana ahead 8-7.

Central answered back with an 85-yard touchdown run by Logan Smith and a successful point after attempt, followed by a field goal to extend their lead to 17-8. Roxana narrowed the gap to 17-14 when Sean Maberry scored on an 8-yard run.

In the third quarter, Central’s Conlan Harr added a four-yard touchdown run, pushing the score to 24-14. The Cougars increased their advantage in the fourth quarter with a 21-yard touchdown run by Cole Davis.

Late in the game, Roxana’s Mekhi Shorter executed a 95-yard touchdown run. However, the missed extra point left the final score at 31-20 in favor of Breese Central. The Cougars’ defense made two crucial stops inside their own 5-yard line, preserving the lead.

Roxana will face rival East Alton-Wood River next week before concluding the regular season against Marquette Catholic. Breese Central is scheduled to play Columbia in its upcoming game.

