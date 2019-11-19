ALTON - Clare Breden's 19 points were the spark for Jersey's girls basketball team against Springfield Lanphier on Tuesday night in the Panthers' 56-41 loss in the Alton Tip-Off Tournament opener.

The Panthers moved to 0-1 in the tournament. Jersey will play Breese Mater Dei Friday night to continue pool play.

Abby Manns added 9 points for Jersey against Springfield Lanphier.

The Lions were led by Martrice Brooks with 20 points and Serenity Price with 16. The Lions, now 1-0 on the season, shot just 15-27 from the charity stripe. Lanphier will play Breese Mater Dei Wednesday night.