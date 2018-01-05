JERSEYVILLE - Clare Breden poured in 22 points and Abby Manns added 13 points in a Jersey girls 62-29 triumph over Jacksonville on Thursday at Jersey.

The Panthers bolted to a 29-4 lead at the end of one and emptied the bench in the second quarter. Jayla White scored 11 points for the Crimsons.

Jersey head coach Kevin Strebel said his team tried to work on bench play in the game.

“We played everyone in the first half, which was good,” Strebel said. “It was a good win.”

The Panthers improved to 13-4 overall on the season.