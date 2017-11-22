Jersey was on a roll against Roxana on Tuesday night. (All photos by Steve Spencer)

JERSEY 47, ROXANA 12: Clare Breden had 11 points and Abby Manns 10 as Jersey downed Roxana 47-12 at Milazzo Gym in Roxana Tuesday; the Panthers went to 3-1 on the year while the Shells fell to 1-4.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Peyton Tisdale added eight points for the Panthers on the night; Jersey hosts Waterloo in the Panthers' home and Mississippi Valley Conference opener at 7:30 p.m. Monday while the Shells are at Metro East Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

More like this:

Sparklight Female Athletes Of Month: Jersey Girls Volleyball Takes Second at Roxana Invitational
Sep 2, 2025
Mekhi Shorter Powers Roxana to Victory Over Jersey
Aug 29, 2025
Sophia Herter Shines With Seven Strikeouts in Key Win
Aug 22, 2025
Roxana Girls Volleyball Roundup - Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025
Aug 27, 2025
Sparklight Male Athletes Of The Month: Panthers Capture East Alton-Wood River Invite Title in Shootout
Sep 2, 2025

 