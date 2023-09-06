JERSEY - Jersey County Veterans’ Assistance Commission Superintendent Greg Breden announced today that the Gold Star Mothers Day ceremony will be on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at the Jersey County Courthouse in Jerseyville.

The ceremony will be conducted at the Jersey County War Memorial starting at 2 p.m.

The ceremony is held each year on the last Sunday in September, National Gold Star Mothers Day.

Breden said the ceremony is to respect the mothers and families who lost their U.S. Armed Forces members' sons and daughters who died in battle or in support of
certain military activities.

"The local Marine Corps League Robert Windle Detachment #1031 will host the ceremony," he said. "If you are a Gold Star Mother or Family and plan on attending, please call 618-946-2834 and leave your R.S.V.P. by September 15, 2023. If no answer please leave a message. You need not be a Jersey County resident to attend. We encourage the public to attend to show support for the families."

