WOOD RIVER - A 15-year-old person has been airlifted to Children's Hospital in St. Louis following being struck by a vehicle.

The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. on Edwardsville Road near Whitelaw, a representative from the Wood River Fire Department said. The firefighter said the teenager suffered multiple system trauma and was therefore airlifted for treatment. There was no word on the teenager's condition at this time.

Wood River Police are examining the accident, and the fire department said it was still under investigation.

