WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department has confirmed a teenager missing since yesterday has been found safe and returned to his parents.

Marc A. Pflueger, 15, went missing Nov. 21, 2016 from his residence, located in the 600 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Wood River. Police said Pflueger did not go to school yesterday and suspected he had ran away from home. Foul play was never suspected in the case.

Pflueger was found and returned to his parents Tuesday morning.

