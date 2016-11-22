Marc A. Pflueger, 15, was last seen on Nov. 21, 2016 at his residence, located in the 600 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Wood River.

WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department has confirmed a teenager missing since yesterday has been found safe and returned to his parents.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Marc A. Pflueger, 15, went missing Nov. 21, 2016 from his residence, located in the 600 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Wood River. Police said Pflueger did not go to school yesterday and suspected he had ran away from home. Foul play was never suspected in the case. 

Pflueger was found and returned to his parents Tuesday morning. 

More like this:

Tyler Ragusa Demonstrates Leadership at East Alton-Wood River High School
Mar 29, 2025
Alton Man Accused Of Wood River Burglary, Firearm Theft
Mar 30, 2025
Wood River Township Supervisor Retiring From Position To Focus On Career As Madison County Treasurer
Mar 18, 2025
Rusty Wheat Continues To Inspire Residents Through Local Cleanup Initiatives
4 days ago
Claydon Cathorall Works Hard and Dreams Big at East Alton-Wood River High School
Feb 28, 2025

 