BREAKING: Water main break on College Avenue
Jan 16, 2018 8:30 PM Save
ALTON - Bitter cold temperatures have caused a water main break near the Walgreens parking lot at the corner of College and Washington in upper Alton.
With water running down College and turning to ice, officers have blocked off a part of one lane of College with a patrol car.
An officer on the scene said the public works department was currently on their way to salt the street.