GODFREY - A white Chevrolet SUV crossover traveling southbound on Godfrey Road collided with a semi truck Friday morning.

Everyone involved in the collision refused medical care, officers from the Madison County Sheriff's Office said at the scene. The driver of the semi truck, who refused to be identified, said the driver of the Chevrolet collided with his truck as the truck was taking a wide turn across the lanes of Godfrey Road. He said a witness told him the driver of the crossover was traveling as fast as 40 mph during the collision, and suspects the other driver was not paying attention.

A Madison County Sheriff's deputy said the collision occurred around 10:30 a.m. near Cleta's Nutrition, located at 3004 Godfrey Rd. The truck featured markings from KeHe Distribution, an organic and specialty food distributor based from Romeoville, Ill.

The driver of the Chevrolet could not be reached for comment.

