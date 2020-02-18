GRANITE CITY - Alfresco Productions is proud to announce their winter musical: Breaking Up Is Hard to Do.Breaking Up Is Hard to Dois an original jukebox musical featuring 18 Neil Sedaka songs, including “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do”, “Where the Boys Are”, “Sweet Sixteen”, “Calendar Girl”, “Stupid Cupid”, and “Love Will Keep Us Together.”

Set during Labor Day weekend in 1960, the show follows two friends, Lois and Marge, who travel to a resort, Esther’s Paradise, in the Catskill mountains to help Marge overcome a recent breakup. While there, romance flourishes in the most unusual places and a visitor from Dick Clark’s American Bandstand might just save Esther’s Paradise from financial ruin.

”I love the music in this show and that’s what attracted me to it,” said co-director Tom Varner. “It’s a fun and charming show that audiences are going to love.”Upcoming performances for Breaking Up Is Hard to Doare February 21stand 22ndat 7:30p.m. and February 23rdat 2:00 p.m. at the Alfresco Art Center, 2041 Delmar Ave., Granite City, IL 62040.

House doors open approximately 60minutes before the scheduled show time. Tickets are $15.Tickets can be purchased at the door, at the Granite City Downtown Diner or online.

It is recommended that tickets be purchased in advance, if possible. All online ticket sales stop approximately 30 minutes before the scheduled showtime.Alfresco Productionsis a non-profit theatre organization committed to providing Granite Cityand the surrounding area with high-quality, affordable, live theatre productions. For more information about Breaking Up Is Hard to Door Alfresco Productionsin general, please visit the Alfrescowebsite at www.alfrescoproductions.o

