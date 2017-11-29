ALTON - The Alton Police Department has confirmed the US Bank branch, located at 1520 Washington Avenue, was robbed this afternoon.

The suspect remains at large, and preliminary reports state the person robbed the bank around 2:45 p.m. At this point, the police only know the suspect was a black male. Further information cannot be disclosed at this time. Alton Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the suspect is not in custody and officers are still on the scene.

No vehicle information is available at this time either.

At this time, all that is known is the suspect is at large and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank.

Article continues after sponsor message

A representative from US Bank could neither confirm nor deny the branch was targeted this afternoon.

Anyone with any information on this suspect or his location is asked to call the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505 ext. 2

Steven Spencer also contributed to this story.

More like this: