BRIGHTON - A representative from the Southwestern School District confirmed Southwestern High School was lifting a lock down Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m.

The representative would not comment on the reason behind the lock down, and said Superintendent Brad Skertich was busy at the moment of the call. Scanner traffic stated there was a shooting in the area with a suspect on the loose. Further traffic stated that suspect had been captured - hence the apparent lifting of the lock down. A representative of the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office could not comment on the matter at this time.

Skertich, upon returning a call to Riverbender.com, said the district was notified by the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office at approximately 2:45 that authorities were pursuing a suspect in the vicinity of his district. They entered a soft lock down, which was ended at 3:10 p.m. He said no students were in danger during this event.

More details will be coming as they are released. Stay tuned for updates to this situation.

