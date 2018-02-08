BRIGHTON - A representative from the Southwestern School District confirmed Southwestern High School was lifting a lock down Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m.

The representative would not comment on the reason behind the lock down, and said Superintendent Brad Skertich was busy at the moment of the call. Scanner traffic stated there was a shooting in the area with a suspect on the loose. Further traffic stated that suspect had been captured - hence the apparent lifting of the lock down. A representative of the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office could not comment on the matter at this time.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Skertich, upon returning a call to Riverbender.com, said the district was notified by the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office at approximately 2:45 that authorities were pursuing a suspect in the vicinity of his district. They entered a soft lock down, which was ended at 3:10 p.m. He said no students were in danger during this event.

More details will be coming as they are released. Stay tuned for updates to this situation.

More like this:

Duckworth, Durbin Demand Trump Administration Cease Its Misuse of Critical Chicago Infrastructure for Its Dangerous and Unnecessary Enforcement Action
Oct 15, 2025
Rep. Bost Campaign Files For Re-Election
Yesterday
Rep. Kevin Schmidt Names His Business of the Month
Today
Suspect Brandishes CO2 Air Pistol in Police Confrontation
Sep 14, 2025
Melvin Price Lock And Dam In Alton To See Full Lock Opening For First Time In 18 Months
Jul 28, 2025

 