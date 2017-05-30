ALTON - As Memorial Day weekend came to its conclusion, officers from the Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed a fatal traffic accident involving a pedestrian occurred on the Great River Road.

Representatives from the sheriff's office could not confirm any details of the accident, but did confirm a pedestrian was involved in the fatal accident, adding the person was walking in the lanes of traffic. Witnesses reported seeing several emergency vehicle lights flashing an estimated 200 yards from the entrance to Williams Street. Those witnesses said the Alton Police Department had closed the road to traffic.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed Alton assisted with the incident.

More details will be available after the Madison County Sheriff's Office issues a press release, which is expected sometime before early afternoon today.

