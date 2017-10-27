Photos by Steven Spencer

ALTON - No one was injured, but several businesses on Broadway were without power early Friday afternoon following a Ford Mustang crash.

Witnesses said the crash occurred just after noon, and was accompanied by a loud "bang," possibly caused after the vehicle struck a power line pole, knocking a transformer to the ground. After colliding with the pole, the Mustang continued, hitting a concrete embankment and eventually landing on its side on a disconnected trailer, pushing it into the roadway.

Alton Police officers at the scene said no one was injured, but said the driver of the Mustang was in custody for driving on a suspended license. The identity of the driver was not available immediately following the incident.

Several businesses on Broadway near its intersections with Main Street and Cut Street were without power following the incident. Traffic was also blocked on that portion of Broadway for approximately a half hour while the wreckage was safely cleared.

Steven Spencer also contributed to this story.

