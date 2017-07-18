ALTON - After Andrea Mundy spent the entirety of her Monday worried about her 13-year-old daughter Savannah Schaaff, she was relieved to see her come home around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Mundy said Schaaff returned early Tuesday morning after "hanging out with friends in St. Louis." Mundy said her daughter could not find a ride home from Missouri, and lost her phone during her excursion. She said she was relieved Schaaff returned "safe and sound," adding she seemed as healthy as she was when she left.

Article continues after sponsor message

Schaaff went missing from her home sometime Sunday afternoon, Mundy said. Mundy last saw her that morning before she left for work and returned to find her gone. Mundy said she believed Schaaff was out with friends, until night came and she had not returned. Mundy also said some of her daughter's clothes and toiletries were missing, as well as $20 from Mundy's purse.

After Mundy called the Madison County Sheriff's Office, she said Schaaff's phone was tracked to a ditch near Interstate 44 in Eureka, Missouri. Mundy said her daughter told her she left her phone in someone's car. After several social media posts regarding Schaaff's disappearance were posted, Mundy believes the owner of the car threw the phone out the window out of fear.

"I am definitely relieved," Mundy said. "And I am tired. I can't wait to go home and get some sleep."

More like this: