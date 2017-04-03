BREAKING: East Alton Avenue closed due to gas leak Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EAST ALTON - The 100 block of East Alton Avenue is currently closed due to a gas leak. Dispatchers at the East Alton Fire Department said firefighters responded to the scene at 11:43 a.m. Monday. They said they are not aware of anyone being in any danger due to the leak at this time, and added they were unsure of the cause of the leak. The 100 block of East Alton Avenue is closed until further notice, however. Article continues after sponsor message Subscribe Now to Breaking News Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending