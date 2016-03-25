GODFREY – Easter break has begun for most of the students around the area and there is no better way to celebrate the upcoming Easter celebrations than with the company and fun at The Nature Institute.

This Friday, The Nature Institute hosted their annual Breakfast with The Easter Bunny event to welcome the public back to their wonderful park, which is perfect for education, hiking and more.

“I love seeing all of the kids come out,” TNI’s Education Director Patti Brown said, “They get a taste of The Nature Institute and we really bounce into all of our activities and public events. This is kind of an initiation for those who have never seen TNI and so they can see what we’re all about.”

Dylan fromChris Cakes St. Louis served up some delicious breakfast for the guests throughout the morning, tossing their flapjacks straight from the griddle to guests’ plates.

“You got to catch those pancakes!” Brown said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Over 4,000 Easter eggs were stuffed to the brim with temporary tattoos, toys and plenty of candy and scattered across the field in front of and playground beside their main building. Infants to kids as old as nine could all participate in the huge hunt.

“We want to say thank you to Kohls because they stuffed all of the eggs,” Brown said. “We also want to say thank you to Alton High’s Interact Club and some other groups there that have come out to help us. Our wonderful volunteers and our board of directors and their families have come out and helped, too.”

Nolan’s Petting Zoo set up shop toward the entrance of the property with goats, camels and donkeys that guests could pet. They also had the opportunity to feed their furry friends some carrots, which everyone knows is the Easter Bunny’s favorite snack.

TreeHouse Wildlife Center was also at the event, educating children and their families about some of the migratory birds that they have brought in and helped rehabilitate.

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTO GALLERY:

More like this: