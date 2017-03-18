EDWARDSVILLE – The excitement and momentum of the Heartland Area Meet started Friday night for Edwardsville’s YMCA Breakers at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Breakers’ coach Bob Rettle said the both the boys’ and girls’ teams were off to a solid start.

Rettle also emphasized how much economic impact the meet has on the region for hotels and restaurants and is one of the crown jewel competitions each year for the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

“We love being part of the group we have in the Heartland Area,” he said.

Breakers’ swim sensation Bailey Grinter started her night off strong with a win in the 500 (5:08.88); Natalie Edwards and Victoria Brady followed (5:14.98 and 5:23.63). Emily Webb was fourth (5:27.96).

Brian Baggette showed he was prepared for a great meet with a strong showing in the 500 (4:42.44), followed by Max Gibbs (4:53.18)

Victoria Thomae had an excellent start for the Breakers on Friday, winning the 400 IM in a time of 4:37.89 followed by teammate Ginny Schranck (4:46.8).

Dylan Galbriati was second for the Breakers in the 400 IM (4:22.02); Noah May was third (4:28.45).

Josie Bushell and Phoebe Gremaud led the Breakers in the 13-14 500 free with times of 5:25.52 and 5:27.12.

For fans, competition continues Saturday and Sunday in the Heartland Area Meet.

