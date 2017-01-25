EDWARDSVILLE - The Martin Luther King Swim Invitational Meet hosted by the Edwardsville YMCA Breakers was a large draw for outside swimmers and a huge success, Breakers’ head coach Bob Rettle said.

“We had 308 in the morning session on Saturday and 306 on Sunday,” Rettle added. “We had 140 in the afternoon on Saturday and about the same Sunday, so it was overall about 500 kids a day at the meet.”

Lindenwood St. Charles and Washington University met in a college swim encounter on Friday night and Thursday, Edwardsville hosted O’Fallon at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Other Edwardsville Breakers’ swimmers also competed in a meet at Y.O.S.I. over the weekend.

Natalie Edwards, Josie Bushell and Victoria Thomae were standouts for the Breakers on the girls side. Edwards was first in the girls open 200 I.M . (2:14.91); the 100 breast (1:09.09); and swam a leg of the 200 I.M. and 200 free relays. Bushel won the 13-14 50 freestyle (25.19); and 13-14 200 free (1:57.54). Thomae captured the girls 200 breast (2:30.26) and was second in the 100 breast (1:10.63).

“Natalie Edwards has been off the chart with her performances,” Rettle said. “She was great in the breaststroke, I.M. and freestyle. Thomae also turned in a solid performance. Josie Bushell just keeps getting better and better.”

On the boys side, Rettle singled out Evan Grinter, an 11-year-old, Canon Adams for making a YMCA Nationals cut in the 100 breast and Dylan Galbiati for all doing a terrific job. Evan is the brother of national swimming phenom Bailey Grinter and the Grinter triplets - Autumn, Isabella and Savannah Grinter - also solid swimmers.

"Evan is another Grinter coming up and is only 11," Rettle said. "As he matures, he has a chance at being a top-notch swimmer."

