EDWARDSVILLE – Brayden Zyung, Parker Scottberg and Nic Vaughn, who all play for the boys soccer team at Civic Memorial High School, all have been key parts of the Eagles’ 5-3-0 start as the team starts Mississippi Valley Conference play this coming week.

All three players scored a goal, with Scottberg adding on a pair of assists, while Zyung and Vaughn also assisted on goals, in CM’s 8-0 win Saturday morning at Metro-East Lutheran. The Eagles scored seven goals in the first half, and have been playing well to start off. They look to continue the trend in the coming weeks.

“I think we’ve been doing pretty well,” Zyung said in a postgame interview with his teammates. “We’ve been moving the ball pretty well, coaching staff is doing pretty good, and I think it’s going to be a good year.”

“We’ve got some tough games coming up,” Scottberg said, “but I think the way we played that first half, we’re doing pretty good.”

Vaughn thinks that the Eagles’ influx of talented players will make a difference this season.

“In the years past, we haven’t been able to do what we’ve been doing,” Vaughn said. “This year, we’ve got a lot more skilled players coming through the high school, and we’ve been able to finally start moving the ball around as a team, and the coaches have really been pushing us to do better than we have in the past.”

The Eagles have a pair of big games in the Mississippi Valley Conference this week, starting with a match at Triad on Monday, and then hosting Mascoutah on Tuesday. Each of the players feel that their chances will be very good indeed for a successful conference season.

“I think we’re sitting pretty good in the conference,” Vaughn said. “I think can probably compete with all the teams in the conference, if not beat most of them. Triad’s coming up is going to be a very tough game. If we play our soccer, I think we have a pretty good shot of coming at them and winning the game.”

Jersey is off to a tremendous start as well, and can’t be overlooked in the MVC as well.

“They’re pretty big and strong,” Vaughn said, “and I know they’ve got a couple of skilled players, but I think we’ll really get them as well.”

Scottberg agreed that if the Eagles play their game, CM will be a tough team to beat.

“I think, we just play the way we’ve been playing these last couple of games,” Scottberg said, “I think we’ll be fine. Play the way we’ve been playing.”

Zyung made it unanimous in the Eagles’ approach.

“If we play our CM soccer,” Zyung said, “I think we’ll have a good chance of beating most of these teams.”

