EDWARDSVILLE - When it comes to helping the community, the Edwardsville Fire Department does much more than just extinguishing fires, performing other rescue operations and saving scared kittens from trees (the last of which only really happens in the movies).

Of course, their hard work does not go unnoticed, and the team continues to give back to the community when possible, including on Saturday at its annual St. Baldrick's fundraising event this Saturday morning at Fire Station 1.

Organized by EFD's Cole Schrage, Saturday's event raised over $6,044, surpassing its goal of $3,000.

"We do this event every year and it has become a household event for us," Schrage said. "We do it the weekend after St. Patrick's Day and we try to make it a big, family event.

"It's really awesome to see everyone come out and look passed their own individualism and work for a better cause," he said. "This is nothing for us as far as a pat on the back or a gold star, we're giving all that credit for those who brave the shave."

Although she didn't commit to the big shave herself, Jessica Luer underwent a dramatic haircut in honor of her brother, Ryabn. She raised around $2,600 in just 10 days for Ryan, who just got diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer. She began fundraising by herself, and on behalf of Team Ryan Luer.

"When he got diagnosed, I was already planning on donating. It was a good time to just go ahead and do it in his name," she said. "Hair grows back."

Being with her brother every step of the way, and letting him know how well the campaign was doing in his honor, was very humbling for Luer.

"He started his chemotherapy treatments this week, and I was able to go with him and tell him, 'this is how much money we raised for you," she said. "He knew it was a good thing and it was very humbling."

Team Ryan Luer was the event's top team, raising a total of $3,065 for the St. Baldrick's Foundation. John Roberts braved the shave and was able to raise $1,981 for the foundation. Michael Goble came in third for fundraising with $450.

"Hopefully, we can try to make these kids battling with cancer a little bit brighter," Schrage said.

