PIASA - Ian Brantley came up with three hits, while Quinten Strohbeck, Hank Bouillon, Marcus Payne and Logan Keith had two hits each and Piasa Southwestern High's junior summer team scored four times in the second and six more in the fifth to take a 12-2 win over the Alton Post 126 junior American Legion baseball team Monday evening at Southwestern's park.

On a nearly-ideal night for baseball, under sunny skies and near-perfect temperatures, the junior Legionnaires got out to a 1-0 lead with a run in the top of the second, but the Piasa Birds scored four times in the home half to take a 4-1 lead, then in the third, Alton cut the lead to 4-2 with another single run. Southwestern scored twice in the bottom of the third, then scored six times in the bottom of the fifth to take the 10-run rule win 12-2.

Brantley had a RBI to go along with his three hits, while Strohbeck contributed a pair of RBIs, Payne and Keith also drove home a run, Gavin Humm had a hit and both Hunter Newell and Parker LeMarr each had a RBI.

Dillan Cowan and Will Henkhaus each had a hit and RBI for Post 126, while Drake Champlin, Eli Lawrence, Reece Girth, Camden Siebert and Nolan Parker all had hits on the night for the junior Legionnaires.

LeMarr went all the way on the hill for the Birds, striking out four, while Parker also fanned four on the mound for Alton.

Alton returns home to Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park with a game against the Bethalto B team Wednesday night in a 5:30 p.m. start, then is at home to Trenton Thursday in a game starting at 7 p.m. The junior Legionnaires then play a Fourth of July weekend doubleheader against both Bethalto teams Saturday at the Bethalto Sports Complex, with the start times being 10 a.m. and 12 noon, then play at home July 5 against East St. Louis and July 6 against the Bethalto A team in games that both start at 6 p.m., then play a pair of road games July 9-10, going up against Troy in the Saturday game at 10 a.m., then meeting the Breese Gray team Sunday at 11 a.m.

