ALTON - Savannah Brannan of Springfield was the winner of the women's race of the 65th running of the Alton Road Runners Club Great River Road Run, held on a cold Saturday morning along the Alton riverfront. Brannan, an Edwardsville High School graduate, came in at 1:04:14.4 to win the race, with Grace Gudwein coming in second at 1:06:14.9, third place went to Anna Stirton at 1:08:31.7, in fourth place was Haley Inyart at 1:4:41,7, and rounding out the top five was Alyssa Mann at 1:15:04.1.

The day of the race dawned overcast and cold, with snow beginning to fall later in the morning. The 10-mile course looped along the Alton riverfront, a very scenic venue for the annual race.

Coming in sixth place was Angela Reckelhoff-Mueller 1:15:44.9, while Kristine Losch was seventh at 1:19:56.1, eighth place went to Katie Mayer at 1:20:05.0, with Morgan Carrino finishing ninth at 1:23:43.1, and coming in 10th was Angela Steinbacher at 1:24:09.2.

The 11th place finisher was Malynn Hannaford at 1:24:29.3, with 12th place going to Therese Clark at 1:24:30.2, Beth Erman of Brentwood, Mo. finished 13th at 1:25:01.1, with 14th place going to Janna Perry of Troy, coming in at 1:25:23.3, and rounding out the top 15 was Tori Hamill at 1:27:14.0.

In the age group races, the 19-and-under winner was Stirton, while Brannan also won the 20-29 division, the 30-39 winner was Mayer, Reckelhoff-Mueller won the 40-49 age group, Erman took the 50-50 age group, and the 60-60 age group winner was Kim Viano at 1:27:34.9.

