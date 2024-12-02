Savannah Brannan, the 10-mile Great River Road Race female winner.ALTON - Savannah Brannan of Springfield was the winner of the women's race of the 65th running of the Alton Road Runners Club Great River Road Run, held on a cold Saturday morning along the Alton riverfront. Brannan, an Edwardsville High School graduate, came in at 1:04:14.4 to win the race, with Grace Gudwein coming in second at 1:06:14.9, third place went to Anna Stirton at 1:08:31.7, in fourth place was Haley Inyart at 1:4:41,7, and rounding out the top five was Alyssa Mann at 1:15:04.1.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The day of the race dawned overcast and cold, with snow beginning to fall later in the morning. The 10-mile course looped along the Alton riverfront, a very scenic venue for the annual race.

Article continues after sponsor message

Coming in sixth place was Angela Reckelhoff-Mueller 1:15:44.9, while Kristine Losch was seventh at 1:19:56.1, eighth place went to Katie Mayer at 1:20:05.0, with Morgan Carrino finishing ninth at 1:23:43.1, and coming in 10th was Angela Steinbacher at 1:24:09.2.

The 11th place finisher was Malynn Hannaford at 1:24:29.3, with 12th place going to Therese Clark at 1:24:30.2, Beth Erman of Brentwood, Mo. finished 13th at 1:25:01.1, with 14th place going to Janna Perry of Troy, coming in at 1:25:23.3, and rounding out the top 15 was Tori Hamill at 1:27:14.0.

In the age group races, the 19-and-under winner was Stirton, while Brannan also won the 20-29 division, the 30-39 winner was Mayer, Reckelhoff-Mueller won the 40-49 age group, Erman took the 50-50 age group, and the 60-60 age group winner was Kim Viano at 1:27:34.9.

More like this:

Coach Peal Is Champion: Tenacious Eagles Sweep Top Five Positions at 10-Mile Great River Run
Dec 2, 2024
Alton's Hank McClaine Wins Men's 5K Great River Road Run, Schlueter Is Second, Rosaria Burkett Wins Women's 5K, Pruitt Is Second
Dec 2, 2024
Edwardsville Boys Swimming Dominates Southern Illinois Championship
Feb 14, 2025
Local Athletes Perform Well In Edwardsville Indoor Invite Track Meet
Mar 16, 2025
Tucker's Automotive & Repair Female Athlete Of Month: Marquette's Grace Schwegel Shines In Dance Competitions/Academics
Feb 26, 2025

 