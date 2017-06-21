Brandtley Joseph Diepenbrock
June 21, 2017 1:25 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Brandtley Joseph Diepenbrock
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Debra Rae and Bradley Joseph Diepenbrock of Alton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 7 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Time : 4:29 PM
Date: June 5, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Grandparents: Gary & Bonnie Perkins, Alton; Gary & Vickie Diepenbrock, Bethalto
Great Grandparents: Denny & Bert Clowers, Alton; Beverly Diepenbrock, Alton