Years of Service: 2006 - Present

Message: Special Thanks to our son Brandon serving today in the US Navy. Love You

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

(As of 10/2017) Naval Air Crewman EWO

Rank: E6

Flies on the P3 Orion as an electronic warfare operator (EWO). As an EWO he operates multiple systems on board the P3. The P3s primary mission is anti-submarine warfare (ASW).

Submitted By: Tim & Julie Meeks

 