Brandi Brackett Is AMH August Employee of the Month

ALTON - Brandi Brackett is the AMH August Employee of the Month. Brandi of Alton Memorial Hospital's Education Department is shown above. Brandi received the honor on Aug. 9 from Lisa Blaes, manager of Education, and AMH President Dave Braasch.

The nomination said that the "staff is very thankful to have Brandi in her new role as nursing resource/mentor/educator. She has been extremely supportive of new staff members as well as seasoned staff members. Brandi is a great support to the Nursing Office as well in providing continued leadership. She is a wealth of knowledge and always extends a helping hand while displaying a positive attitude at all times."