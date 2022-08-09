Brandi Brackett Is AMH August Employee of the Month
ALTON - Brandi Brackett is the AMH August Employee of the Month.
Brandi of Alton Memorial Hospital's Education Department is shown above. Brandi received the honor on Aug. 9 from Lisa Blaes, manager of Education, and AMH President Dave Braasch.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The nomination said that the “staff is very thankful to have Brandi in her new role as nursing resource/mentor/educator. She has been extremely supportive of new staff members as well as seasoned staff members. Brandi is a great support to the Nursing Office as well in providing continued leadership. She is a wealth of knowledge and always extends a helping hand while displaying a positive attitude at all times.”