WOOD RIVER - For St. Louis Metro residents, the long wait is nearly over for authentic New York-style boiled bagels at C and B Boiled Bagels, a new wholesale bakery and retail “Bagel Bar” based in the heart of Downtown Wood River with “Bagel Bar” locations in the works for St. Louis, MO.

Opening on 62 E Ferguson Avenue in Wood River, Illinois, C and B Boiled Bagels will open its doors to the community in December of 2022, serving up exceptional Bagels, Schmears, and Bagel sandwiches as well as wholesale delivery to Local Cafes and Coffee shops throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Launching with the mission to deliver not only traditional NY Style Boiled Bagels but a myriad of composed cream cheese “schmears” C and B Boiled Bagels will also have over a dozen composed vegan Schmears from Plant Based Pantry available both on sandwiches and to go.

But what also distinguishes C and B Boiled Bagels from other bagel bakeries is the ownership. Working with The Good River Collective restaurant management group married duo Matt and Amy Herren have already built up a cult status through a string of previous hospitality ventures within the area, including Chef and Baker Co, Goshen Coffee, Fond, 222 Bakery, and Township Grocer and the soon to open 1929 Pizza and Wine.

Now though, the couple is set on restoring the charm of downtown Wood River with the restoration of a previously abandoned building. C and B Boiled Bagels working with Dan Werner of GTHS construction started September 1st.

Once complete, customers will be able to buy fresh boiled and baked bagels and schmear, order catering boxes to go, and get composed bagel sandwiches both traditional and vegan.

“The plan is to completely revitalize the property, and breathe a new sense of life into this beautiful downtown," says Amy Herren, co-owner of C and B Boiled Bagels.

"We hope that C and B Boiled Bagels will be a bustling neighborhood shop for downtown Wood River while providing a much-needed bagel option in this area. By offering a full vegan menu, we will be able to provide a great breakfast and lunch option for plant-based folks in the area as well. We just cannot wait for people to taste the bagels, sandwiches, and schmears! We are really proud of the food and hope everyone finds something they love!”---Matt Herren

ABOUT C AND B BAGELS