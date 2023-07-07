ALTON - The Alton Dispensary had its grand opening Friday morning and saw quite a turnout. People were lined up in front of the building awaiting on the doors to open at 10 a.m.

The new dispensary, located at 1400 E Broadway, a short walk from Fast Eddies Bon Air, will be open seven days a week with current hours being Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The dispensary is cash only and has an ATM inside if needed.

Many local businesses set up tents around the parking lot Friday morning and were out informing people about the cannabis industry. Food trucks were also on offer throughout the afternoon.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Dispensary Grand Opening

Customers flowed in and out of the building during the morning, many of them happy to see the first cannabis legalization in Alton.

Before, the closest dispensaries around were either in Collinsville or across the river in Missouri.

The new Alton location has a helpful website that answers commonly asked questions regarding cannabis. It can be found here.

More like this: