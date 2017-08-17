EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's basketball Head Coach Paula Buscher announced Destiny Bramblett has been named an assistant coach for the 2017-18 season. A native of Radcliff, Kentucky, Bramblett has NCAA Division I playing and operations experience.

Buscher has high praise for Bramblett.

"We are very fortunate to have Destiny join our coaching staff," Buscher said. "She has high energy and is passionate about the game while helping student-athletes realize their full potential."

Most recently, Bramblett was the Director of Basketball Operations for Marshall University. At Marshall, Bramblett assisted in recruiting efforts, coached offseason workouts, coordinated video for games and practices and served as a program liaison for marketing, ticket sales and sports information. She contributed to a 21-12 record in 2016, with that year's team earning a spot in the WNIT.

"I am ecstatic to join Coach Buscher's staff at SIUE," said Bramblett. "This opportunity is something I've been looking for, and there's no better place to start. I'll be super excited to start recruiting for SIUE and also have an opportunity to coach some Ohio Valley Conference games in my home state of Kentucky."

Bramblett played basketball at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where she helped the Mocs to a 126-36 record over her career. During that time, she was a part of teams the defeated Tennessee twice and Stanford. With Bramblett, UTC won the Southern Conference regular season and tournament championships in 2013, 2014 and 2015. All three of those years, the Mocs appeared in the NCAA Tournament. Bramblett was team captain in 2015.

"She was a part of three NCAA tournament teams and knows how to win," Buscher added. "I'm excited to complete our staff with such high character people."

Bramblett graduated with a bachelor's of science degree in integrated studies with concentrations in health, human performance and communication from UTC, while also earning Dean's List (2011-15) and Athletics Director Honor Roll (2012-15) honors.

