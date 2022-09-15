WOOD RIVER - In October, Pro Automotive Services will join hundreds of Independent Auto Repair Shops across the U.S. and Canada to raise funds for breast cancer vaccine research as part of the Brakes for Breasts fundraiser.

As part of the fundraiser, participating auto repair facilities will give away FREE (quality) brake pads or shoes. The customer simply pays for the labor and any other ancillary parts necessary to complete the brake job, and the shops then donate 10 percent of the brake job directly to Dr. Vincent Tuohy & the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Fund.

Brakes for Breasts started in 2011 with five automotive repair shops in the Cleveland, Ohio, area that raised $10,000 and has now evolved to incorporate hundreds of shops in the United States and Canada.

Since then, these shops have collectively raised over $1 million, making Brakes for Breasts the largest third-party fundraising entity at the Cleveland Clinic. More importantly, Brakes for Breasts has become an integral partner in the effort to develop the first vaccine designed to prevent triple-negative breast cancer, the most aggressive and lethal form of this disease. To date, donation total is $1,407,895.10.

"This is a cause that hits very close to home for me," Jennifer Baggett, Operations Manager at Pro Automotive Services in Wood River, said. "My mom, Arlene Hall, was diagnosed in 1988 with breast cancer and she went through surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy at that time. In 1988, the research and knowledge of breast cancer were not as advanced as today with little more than a general diagnosis. We were blessed with 32 years of remission and then in December of 2020, she was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.

"This time around we were told that she had triple-negative breast cancer and that is the toughest type out there to fight. Just 6 months later my mom went home to heaven, we were told by the doctors that she really should not have had 32 years."

Baggett continued: "The vaccine that Dr. Tuohy is developing is for triple-negative breast cancer and should be available for women who have had triple-negative breast cancer and for women who have not had it yet. Even if you don’t need brakes but want to donate to this cause you can do so through the website or stop in at the shop and make a donation."

Brakes For Breasts is different from any other breast cancer campaign:

Dr. Tuohy and his team of researchers at the Cleveland Clinic have created a vaccine that has proved effective in laboratory animals in preventing breast cancer. Phase 1 trial began in October 2021. 100% of every penny raised goes directly to the Cleveland Clinic for research on the Breast Cancer Vaccine. These are just “mom & pop” shops across the country, independent business owners that have joined hands for a great cause.

To learn more about Dr. Tuohy’s breast cancer vaccine, go to www.brakesforbreasts.com.

About Pro Automotive Services

Pro Automotive Services is located at 1095 E. Edwardsville Rd, Wood River, IL. Pro Automotive Services is Wood River’s premier service and auto repair shop that is family-owned 2nd generation. Established in 1987, we have been providing our friends, family, and neighbors in the Riverbend area with trustworthy and dependable auto repair & maintenance services. Whether you need a major or minor repair, our skilled and certified technicians can quickly diagnose and pinpoint solutions, saving you valuable time and one in the long run.

