EDWARDSVILLE - A jury took less than an hour to find Brady Witcher guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and a count of armed robbery on Friday in a Madison County courtroom.

Witcher will get a natural life sentence because there was more than one murder involved.

Witcher, 41, was charged in the execution-style murders of 30-year-old Andrew Brooks, 59-year-old Shari Yates, and 32-year-old John McMillian. Witcher and Brittany McMillan, his associate, were are also charged with murder and various other crimes in Tennessee and Alabama.

“I am happy they found him guilty; he deserves it and he deserves more,” said John McMillian’s brother, Chris, of Bethalto.