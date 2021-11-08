Name: Bradley Randall Smith

Hometown: Troy, Illinois

Years of Service: 2006-2010

Date of Death: 2010-01-03

Killed in Action?: yes

Military Branch: United States Air Force

Rank: Senior Airman

War(s) During Service: Afghanistan - Operation Enduring Freedom

Medals of Honors Earned: Airman Smith was awarded the Purple Heart, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Combat Action Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Good Conduct Award, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, NATO Medal, Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with Gold Border, Basic Military Training Honor Graduate Ribbon, and Air Force Training Ribbon.

Message: On January 3, 2010, while on a dismounted area reconnaissance patrol in the vicinity of Badvan village, his 13-man platoon-sized element was attacked by indirect mortar fire and an improvised explosive device. The initial attack threw an Airman and a Soldier into an adjacent creek, critically wounding the Airman and mortally wounding the Soldier. A second Soldier was mortally wounded and thrown 200 meters across the village by the blast. Airman Smith, without regard to his own safety, immediately rushed from his covered position, and into the waist-high water of the creek to save his fellow Airman and recover the killed Soldier. After moving the victims of the improvised explosive device attack to the Casualty Collection Point, Airman Smith volunteered to retrieve the soldier thrown across the village. Determined to never leave a comrade behind, Airman Smith proceeded at extreme risk, and without regard to his personal safety, along the eastern edge of the village to the Soldier’s remains. Airman Smith retrieved the fallen Soldier and began maneuvering back through the village toward the extraction site. Airman Smith waded back through the waist-high creek and proceeded toward the Casualty Collection Point. Upon arrival, a second Improvised Explosive Device detonated, killing Airman Smith and the platoon medic instantly. Airman Smith made the ultimate sacrifice protecting his fellow comrades in arms and the United States of America. His exemplary life defines the Air Force Core Values of Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All We Do.

Submitted by: Cassie Krohn

