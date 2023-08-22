NORMAN LEWIS SOCCER INVITATIONAL

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 3, ROXANA 2 (PENALTIES)

Roxana opened their season at home against Maryville Christian in the 2nd Annual Norman Lewis Invite.



A game that was originally scheduled to start at 5 p.m. was pushed way back to finally start around 8:30 p.m. due to the heat. It was still in the high 80s with humidity making it really feel about 100 degrees under the lights.

The Shells went down early but fought back to tie the game at 1-1 just before halftime on a goal by Owen Wieneke, assisted by Aiden Stassi.



After a tight 2nd half, the Shells went down 2-1 with 50 seconds remaining. Then, with 19 seconds to go, Donovan Zeller put a rocket on goal for the 2-2 tie, assisted by Trevor Gihring.



The Shells ended up falling in PKs 5-3.

LEBANON 3, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1

METRO CUP SHOWCASE

COLUMBIA 3, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0

Liam Bivins, Eliot Nelson and Hayes Van Brusegen scored the goals, while Tyler Darnell and Chase Faris assisted as Columbia defeated McGivney at Eagles Field in Columbia.

Brady Hemminghaus had five saves in recording his first clean sheet of the season.

The Eagles open up 1-0-0, while the Griffins are 0-1-0.

SPRINGFIELD 1, EDWARDSVILLE 0

In another game that was delayed because of the heat, the Edwardsville Tigers took on Springfield at Althoff late last night.

A game that went scoreless for a long while was finally broke open in the final 15 minutes when the Senators found the back of the net.

The Tigers will be back in action on Wednesday against Althoff Catholic.

