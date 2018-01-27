BOYS BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 54, ALTON 53: A pair of Emmit Gordon free throws just before the final siren gave Granite City a 54-53 Southwestern Conference win over Alton at the Redbird Nest Friday night, dropping the Redbirds to 11-8 overall, 6-3 in the SWC; the Warriors went to 7-13 overall, 3-5 in the league.

Gordon led the Warriors with 17 points, with Zidane Moore and Jerry Watson each contributing 14; Kevin Caldwell led all scorers with 19 points, followed by Darrell Smith's 15 and Josh Rivers' 11.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton next meets up with Belleville East on the road at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2, while the Warriors host Waterloo at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 89, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 20: Regan Snider's 25 points led four Marquette Catholic players in double figures as the Explorers defeated East Alton-Wood River 89-20 at Wood River's Memorial Gym Friday night. The Explorers remained undefeated at 22-0 overall; the Oilers fell to 5-16 on the season.

Jake Hall had 15 points for the Explorers, with Chris Hartrich had 14 and Isaiah Ervin 13; Jake Wells led EAWR with seven points. Marquette hosts Madison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, while the Oilers host Nokomis at 1 p.m. today before hosting Piasa Southwestern at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 56, VANDALIA 52: Caden Heyen had 20 points to lead Piasa Southwestern to a 56-52 South Centran Conference win over Vandalia on the road Friday night; Southwestern improved to 14-6 on the year.

Justin Bailey added 12 points for Piasa, while Ben Lowis had 11 on the night; Southwestern travels to East Alton-Wood River for a 6 p.m. Tuesday game at EAWR's Memorial Gym.

More like this: