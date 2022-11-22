MVCS 53, HERITAGE CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 24

Mississippi Valley Christian School's Tommy Kunz is closing in on the 2,000-point mark. Tommy poured in 26 points on Monday night against Heritage Classical Christian Academy to move his career total to 1,959 points.

Teammate Joey Kunz scored 11 points, Cameron Golike had eight points, John Kunz had five points and Jonah Feuerhack had three points for MVCS and Taylor had eight points for HCCs. MVCS now has a 6-0 overall record and 3-0 in the MAC.

"On a night when shots weren’t falling, the Warriors' defense stepped up with a nice team effort, limiting the hosts to single digits in all four quarters," MVCS head coach Dave Schneider said.

On Monday, November 28, MVCS returns to action at 6 p.m. at Home vs. Liberty Christian Academy, Wright City, MO.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 59, RAMSEY 32

McGivney jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in defeating Ramsey in its opener against Ramsey in the Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament.

The Griffins led all the way, holding leads of 10-9, 25-19, and 44-27 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Rams in the final period 15-5.

Gabe Smith led the way for McGivney with 17 points, while Jackson Rodgers added 15 points and Jacob Huber had six points.

The Griffins open the season 1-0, while Ramsey starts off at 0-1.

COLLINSVILLE 57, MARION 44

Article continues after sponsor message

In the season opener at the Mascoutah Thanksgiving Tournament, Collinsville started off well in taking their first win of the season over Marion.

The Kahoks led after one quarter 21-8, at halftime 30-20, and after three quarters 47-34, with the fourth quarter being tied at 10-10, Collinsville taking the win.

Jamorie Wysinger led the Kahoks with 18 points, while Jake Wilkinson scored 16 points, Adam Rimar had 11 points, Nick Horras scored six points, Zach Chambers had five points and K.J. Thorps-Watt scored a single point.

Collinsville opens up 1-0, while the Wildcats start off 0-1.

COLUMBIA 73, SIUE CHARTER 30

In the opener of the Trenton Wesclin Thanksgiving tournament, Columbia led from wire to wire to win over SIUE Charter.

The Eagles held leads of 25-4, 49-13, and 66-26, then outscored the Cougars in the fourth quarter 7-4 to take the win.

KeJuan Rives led SIUE Charter with 10 points, while DeVonte Hyde had eight points, both Terrell Ray and Joey Thomas scored four points each and Anthony Armstrong and Jimmy Gilmore had two points apiece.

Columbia opens the season 1-0, while the Cougars are 0-1.

GRANITE CITY 59, MT. VERNON 45

MASCOUTAH 71, RIVERVIEW GARDENS 68

More like this: