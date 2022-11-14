ALTON - Al Womack Jr. of the Boys & Girls Club of Alton, announced a turkey giveaway at 10 a.m. on November 19, 2022, at 2512 Amelia Street in Alton. The giveaway is also done in conjunction with the Boy & Girls Club of Alton's 25th anniversary.

There will be one turkey per vehicle, while supplies last, he said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“There is no need to exit the car, drive-thru, pop the trunk, and enjoy,” he said. “This is part of Happy Thanksgiving from the Boys & Girls Club of Alton and thanks to grant funds provided by Ameren Illinois.”

More like this: