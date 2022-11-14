Boys & Girls Club Of Alton Sets Turkey Giveaway For Nov. 19
ALTON - Al Womack Jr. of the Boys & Girls Club of Alton, announced a turkey giveaway at 10 a.m. on November 19, 2022, at 2512 Amelia Street in Alton. The giveaway is also done in conjunction with the Boy & Girls Club of Alton's 25th anniversary.
There will be one turkey per vehicle, while supplies last, he said.
“There is no need to exit the car, drive-thru, pop the trunk, and enjoy,” he said. “This is part of Happy Thanksgiving from the Boys & Girls Club of Alton and thanks to grant funds provided by Ameren Illinois.”
