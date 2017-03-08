

EDWARDSVILLE - A vehicle struck a 13-year-old boy attempting to cross the road from Hunters Pointe Boulevard to Southcrest Circle across Goshen Road on Wednesday morning in Edwardsville.

The vehicle and pedestrian accident occurred at 7:31 a.m. A motorist westbound on Goshen Road stopped and a vehicle going eastbound apparently didn’t see the boy in time to stop, Edwardsville Police Department Lt. Charles Kohlberg said from the report.

Kohlberg said the boy suffered a lower leg injury that was non-life threatening.

The Edwardsville Fire Department was summoned to the scene and the boy was transported from the scene to a local hospital with a lower leg injury.

Kohlberg said anytime this type of accident occurs, it can be serious because there is not much protection for the pedestrian.

He reminded motorists to be watchful of children and youth near schools and bus stops.

“During that time of morning, drivers and pedestrians both need to be aware of each other,” he said.

