HOLIDAY SHORES - A Holiday Shores boy named Cannon was reported missing today.

He has been missing since 7 a.m. Wednesday and is 12 years old.

He is described as wearing a red shirt with black shorts and has a buzzed haircut.

If you have any information on the boy's whereabouts, contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (618) 692-4433.

 