Boy Reported Missing From Holiday Shores
Jun 7, 2023 1:39 PM Save
HOLIDAY SHORES - A Holiday Shores boy named Cannon was reported missing today.
He has been missing since 7 a.m. Wednesday and is 12 years old.
He is described as wearing a red shirt with black shorts and has a buzzed haircut.
If you have any information on the boy's whereabouts, contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (618) 692-4433.